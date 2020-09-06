Two Arrested Following Reported Drive-By Shooting in Waterville

According to the Kennebec Journal, two people are in custody following a reported drive-by shooting that occurred Friday night in Waterville.

Waterville Police responded Friday night to the area of Oak Street after reports of shots fired during what was apparently a drive by shooting. Sgt. Joshua Woods said officers responded just after 10 PM to 23 Oak Street where reports were made from witnesses who described the shooting as happening from inside a black BMW. After the incident, another officer spotted the described vehicle travelling on Main Street in Waterville.

After spotting the vehicle, the office turned around to follow the car which then led to a brief pursuit that finally came to an end on Brooklyn Street in the area of Waterville Senior High School. Abigail Scott, 25-years-old from Fairfield was the driver of the car and was arrested on charges of eluding an officer, aggravated reckless conduct and failing to stop for an officer.

Tyler Harriman Greenlaw, 26-years-old of Fairfield was also arrested on the scene and charged with possession of a firearm when prohibited, criminal mischief and reckless conduct.

Officials also indicated that the shots fired on Oak Street did not result in any bodily injuries and that the unknown number of shots fired appeared to hit a parked and unoccupied vehicle.

