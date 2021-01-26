Two Bodies Discovered During Wellness Check in Central Maine

According to WABI TV 5, two people were found dead on Monday by the Maine State Police as they entered a New Sharon home during a wellness check. Authorities say that the deceased were both adults.

Though two bodies were found, the wellness check was originally supposed to be for just one person. Both bodies were discovered 'at a New Sharon residence' on Harvey Road according to reports.

Possible identities, genders and other information was withheld and not immediately available to the public. Both bodies will be examined in search of clues and possible cause of death on Tuesday.

Look Out for These 5 Kinds of Drivers in Maine Snow

Do you have our free radio station app yet? If not, it's the perfect way to request a song, talk to the DJs, enter exclusive contests and to stay up to date with everything that's happening in and around Central Maine and the world. When you download it, make sure you turn on the push notifications so that we can send you exclusive content and local breaking news that you need to know about first. Just enter your mobile number below and we'll send a download link right to your mobile device. After that, you can download for free and immediately begin accessing all kinds of exclusive content tailored just for you. Give it a try and stay connected with us!