Maine CDC Will No Longer Investigate Probable COVID Cases

According to the Kennebec Journal, the Maine CDC has changed course and will no longer be following up with investigations into probable cased of COVID-19, even if those people have come in contact with someone who has in fact tested positive.

According to an email from Maine CDC spokesman Robert Long, “Going forward, Maine CDC will investigate probable cases of COVID-19 only in individuals with a positive laboratory result. “This change means that Maine CDC will no longer investigate symptomatic close contacts of COVID-19 cases as probable cases, unless they receive a positive test result.”

As cold and flu season begin to ramp up along with the increase in COVID numbers, it is becoming ever more crucial for the state to reserve what investigative resources it has for confirmed positive cases. Initially, the reason the state was investigating probable causes was to attempt to identify specifically where small surges of the virus were originating from. However. now that the virus numbers are surging so rapidly, they're unable to keep up on all of the probable cases. Even people who are exhibiting symptoms and have been around a confirmed positive will not be contacted by the CDC until they have a positive COVID test result.

Do you have our free radio station app yet? If not, it's the perfect way to request a song, talk to the DJs, enter exclusive contests and to stay up to date with everything that's happening in and around Central Maine and the world. When you download it, make sure you turn on the push notifications so that we can send you exclusive content and local breaking news that you need to know about first. Just enter your mobile number below and we'll send a download link right to your mobile device. After that, you can download for free and immediately begin accessing all kinds of exclusive content tailored just for you. Give it a try and stay connected with us!