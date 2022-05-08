Why Twenty One Pilots Were Fired Before Starting Work on ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Song

We're just a few weeks out from the expected blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick and during a recent chat with KROQ 106.7's Klein and Ally morning show, Twenty One Pilots singer Tyler Joseph revealed that they were once in consideration for the soundtrack, but it fell apart shortly after they were initially asked to take part.

Joseph explained, "I was working with the music placement person for the new Top Gun writing a new song for them and then I believe Tom Cruise just came in and just fired everyone."

When later quizzed about how far he got with new music, the singer stated, "I saw some scenes. They brought me in and showed me some scenes and stuff, and I actually don't think I started writing. It was actually pretty soon after they brought me in to show me parts of the movie of what they were looking for and stuff that I kind of got word that it was going to be a wholesale swap."

Within the chat, the hosts played up the idea that Twenty One Pilots livestream-turned-concert film is set to arrive in theaters for a national screening on May 19, one week prior to Top Gun: Maverick on May 27. "We're the only movie that can reference any sort of airplane or pilot," joked the singer, with drummer Josh Dun playing into the idea that that's why they did their livestream, and Joseph then commenting that naming their band Twenty One Pilots was all part of their "slow play" plan knowing they'd one day be let go by Top Gun: Maverick.

As stated, the Twenty One Pilots Cinema Experience: Extended Cut will be in theaters on May 19. Get ticketing details for your area here.

Twenty One Pilots on KROQ's Klein & Ally Morning Show