Kelly Clarkson’s 10 Best Talk Show ‘Kellyoke’ Covers

Think you're a karaoke star? Guess again — it's time to hang up the microphone, let go of your beloved "You Oughta Know" riffs and leave the craft of covering songs to the pros.

Leave it, friends, to Kellyoke.

Kelly Clarkson, perhaps the world's busiest woman (she just won her third season of The Voice in four tries as a coach!), has expanded her career in 2019 to include one critical feather in her cap: talk show host.

And the jobs fits her like a glove: Not only does her sleepover approach to conversation immediately disarm her celebrity guests, and not only do her human interest segments draw tears from sandstone, she gives the people what they want.

She gives them song. And usually, the song belongs to someone else.

Yup, though Clarkson is many albums into her career, we'd be remiss to forget that it all started with a 2002 American Idol audition that included covers of Etta James and Madonna. Nearly two decades later, she's still routinely performing the works of others, and has even made covering songs a bit of a staple of her tours. And now that her act is plastered to TV screens daily, Kellyoke has officially taken over.

And, in the spirit of the season, let us give thanks.

Since the premiere of The Kelly Clarkson show this fall, Kelly's covered everyone from Prince to Post Malone; Cher to Taylor Swift and Aretha Franklin to...Mr. Rogers? And, every time Kelly kicks off the show with her newest performance (one day's genre is usually something completely different from the last), we remember that, she can, indeed sing the phone book. (You try following up "Bittersweet Symphony" with "Let Me Blow Ya Mind"!)

Below, we've collected Kelly Clarkson's 10 best Kellyoke covers with songs that range from raging rock tracts to nursery rhymes. Check 'em all out and — of the many songs Kelly's performed so far — tell us if you think PopCrush made the right picks!