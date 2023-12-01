Classic rock heavy hitters Foreigner and Styx will return to the Bangor Waterfront this summer with legendary English rocker John Waite.

Foreigner, Styx, and special guest Waite will play at the Maine Savings Amphitheater on Saturday, August 3rd, 2024. Tickets for the show will go on sale at 10 AM Friday, December 8th through Waterfront Concerts.

You can click here for info. Pre-sale will be available at 10 AM on Thursday, December 7th.

FOREIGNER bassist Jeff Pilson told Blabbermouth.net recently that this will be that band's Farewell Tour.

"Well, this isn't the very final leg, but yes, it is the farewell tour and we do mean it. But it's gonna go at least till the end of 2024, so it may not be the last time you see us, but yes, we are seriously calling it a day. We wanna go out while we're still on top, so the feeling is very strong that that's what we're gonna do. And I stand by that because I think it's a show of integrity."

The last time Foreigner was in Bangor was in June 2018, as part of their "Juke Box Heroes Tour", with Whitesnake and Jason Bonham.

Styx, however, made their way to Maine a little more recently in 2022, as part of their "Live and Unzoomed Tour."

Waite, best known as the frontman for The Baby's and Bad English, and his solo hit "Missing You" has performed on the road, previously, with both bands.

Following their tour on the road, Foreigner will close out their "Feels Like The Last Time Farewell Tour" with a Residency at the Venetian Theater in Las Vegas.

