Will the real Harry Styles please stand up?

On Wednesday (Jan. 5), Netflix announced the cast of horny hopefuls for Season 3 of its reality show Too Hot To Handle.

Among the 12 men and women vying for cash and love without a single touch is Harry Johnson from the UK. According to his bio, the 29-year-old's "infectious laugh and persona make him the ultimate 'secret' player," E! reports.

While the reality TV hopeful is undoubtedly hot, he claims to be Harry Styles' doppelgänger — and all we can think is: HOW? WHERE?



The "fun-loving party boy" may look like a lot of things — a ladies man, sure; an Instagram model? We'll give it to him. But the "Watermelon Sugar" singer's clone? It's gonna be a no from us, dog.

Social media had a field day with the claim, too, questioning exactly how Johnson thinks he looks like the former One Direction member.

"Someone book this man an eye appointment cause there is no amount of alcohol that would make me believe this is Harry in a dark club," someone tweeted after the casting announcement, while another outright commented what many were thinking: "Guy who thinks he looks like Harry Styles, looks nothing like Harry Styles."

Johnson is also a "tree surgeon," which we didn't even know was a thing. (What is a tree surgeon, you might ask? Apparently it's someone who works with wood, planting and tree maintenance.)

His bio notes that he's "charmed the ladies around the world from Thailand to Dubai as well as doing season[s] in Ayia Napa and Zante."

Too Hot To Handle takes individuals with high sex drives from around the world and sticks them all together on an island. The point is to forge deep connections with one another while not smashing.

There is no kissing or pleasuring of any kind permitted while on the island. AI host Lana rewards those who make a genuine connection with pockets full of dough. Seasons 2 and 3 of the wildly popular and outrageous reality series on the streaming giant were secretly filmed last year in Turks and Caicos.

Too Hot To Handle Season 3 hits Netflix on Jan. 19.