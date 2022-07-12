Thunderstorms, Hail, Wind and Heavy Rain in the Forecast

Tuesday’s Storms

The weather for Tuesday, July 12, is really going to bring the rain, hail, wind and thunderstorms to northern Maine and most parts of the state.

TUESDAY: The day will start off pretty mild with clouds and a slight breeze. All of that changes as the afternoon rolls on. Things will start picking up after about 1 p.m. (eastern time) as small hail comes into the region with gusty winds reaching up to as high as 25 mph at times. The storms will get stronger later in the day over the next several hours.

TUESDAY EVENING: This weather pattern continues through the rest of the day and into this evening. Sometimes increasing in intensity.

WEDNESDAY: There’s a chance some severe weather will persist during the day on Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY EVENING: Partly cloudy on Wednesday evening.

NWS in Caribou

The U.S. National Weather Service in Caribou, Maine has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook, saying the area northwest of Houlton to Millinocket could see some strong and possibly severe storms.

