Three Killed in Fatal Crash, Clinton, Maine

A fatal crash in central Maine. State police say three young people were killed when a car driven by a teen without a license went off an icy road and struck a tree.

The crash Sunday morning in the town of Clinton claimed the lives of 15-year-old Thomas Porfirio, 14-year-old Emily Baker and 12-year-old Ashlin Baker, all of Clinton.

Police say a 12-year-old girl and the 16-year-old driver were injured. His name was being withheld.

Authorities say driver inexperience and speed likely caused the crash.