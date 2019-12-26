Thin Ice a Winter Peril for Maine Ice Fishermen, Skaters
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The Maine Warden Service is warning that a cold snap followed by warming temperatures in Maine has left many lakes and ponds in the state with dangerously thin levels of ice.
The service is urging residents to exercise caution before venturing out on any ice-covered Maine waterways.
Ice conditions vary widely around the state, and that means residents must check the thickness of ice before going onto it for activities such as ice fishing.
Enter your number to get our free mobile app