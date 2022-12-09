Missing Saint George Woman Found Deceased Near Her Home

The Maine Warden Service said they have located the body of a 71-year-old Saint George woman after she went missing from her home on Wednesday.

Body of Saint George Woman Found in the Water Near her Home

Mark Latti, Communications Director for the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife, said “Fancois Laporte was found deceased in the water on the Long Cove shore, off the States Point Road in Saint George” around 10 a.m. on December 9. The Maine Association for Search and Rescue and a Maine Game Warden found the body. Latti said an autopsy will be done at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Sheriff’s Office Notified the Maine Wardens Service

Laporte’s husband had reported her missing to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday afternoon after she left their house on foot. He contacted the Sheriff’s Office after she did not return. Deputies notified the Maine Warden Service.

Multiple Law Enforcement Agencies Assisted in the Search

Several agencies assisted in the search including the Knox Sheriff’s Department, the Maine Marine Patrol, the Maine State Police and State Police Underwater Recovery Team, the Tenant’s Harbor’s Fire Department, the Maine Association for Search and Rescue, Maine Search and Rescue Dogs, US Border Patrol, the Rockland Fire Department, the United States Coast Guard and the Town of Saint George.

Get our free mobile app

News Updates and App Alerts

Download the app for free to get breaking news and alerts.

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

