Free Fishing License Weekend, May 8 & May 9, 2021

Mother's Day and free fishing in Maine

Free fishing license weekend is about the best thing ever. Not only is it Mother’s Day on Sunday, but the sun will be out and the temps will be nice and comfortable.

The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife knows how to plan a day on the water angling for your favorite catch. There are some great places to go in Aroostook County. Some of the spots are our private fishing holes and some areas will host a lot of people throwing out their lines.

What's the best fishing spot in Aroostook County?

The list of good fish to catch in Aroostook County includes lake trout, brook trout, char, salmon, bask, muskie and more. Aroostook County Tourism site has some really good ideas and suggestions. There are some cool places to explore from Eagle Lake to Soldier Pond.

You need to register for free fishing for both days, Saturday, May 8 and Sunday, May 9. It's simple so we can get to our fishing holes first. This is open to everyone except if you have a suspended or revoked license.

Safety first when fishing

Maine Game Wardens advise everyone to be safe and careful on the water. If you are going somewhere remote, tell someone where and give them a time frame on how long you’ll be gone. Wear a life jacket if you’re out on a lake or river - keep in mind the cold temperatures of the water this time of year.

Drink plenty of fluids and bring some food just in case. Plan a nice picnic somewhere peaceful. Moms will love a little time away with family.

Be responsible and abide by all the laws, rules and regulations. The County is a beautiful place to live, and together we can keep it that way. Happy Mother’s Day.