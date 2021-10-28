There Are More Frogs In Maine Because Of The Pandemic

Photo by Austin Santaniello on Unsplash

Something good has actually come out of this nasty COVID-19 pandemic.

Hey, you just have to love a frog. Anything that eats things like black flies and mosquitoes has got to be good in anyone's book. And what could be more pleasant in the early evening hours than the chirp of a tree frog?  Not much else.

Ribbit.

A recent study conducted by a graduate student at the University of Maine tells us that there are now more frogs on the planet because of the early stages of the pandemic.

Why? Simply put, because back in the early part of 2020 when the majority of sensible folks became concerned with the COVID-19 pandemic, they stayed home and off the roads.

Frogs migrate in the early spring and mainly cross the roads during warm and wet nights. And as you've probably personally experienced, unfortunately, they get run over.

Croak.

Crossin' the highway late last night 
He shoulda looked left and he shoulda looked right 
He didn't see the station wagon car 
The skunk got squashed and there you are - Dead Skunk by Loudon Wainwright III

Hey, we're talkin' frogs here.

The graduate student at UM put together his "amphibian migration" data between March 15 and May 15 of last year and somehow concluded that 50 percent fewer frogs were squished on Maine roads than the three previous years.

Insert celebratory "Ribbit" here.

As a matter of fact, according to a story in the Bangor Daily News, there were fewer animal deaths overall last year than in previous years. Yeah, amphibians and animals dig a good pandemic.

Yeah you got your dead cat and you got your dead dog
On a moonlight night you got your dead toad frog
Got your dead rabbit and your dead raccoon
The blood and the guts they're gonna make you swoonDead Skunk by Loudon Wainwright III

