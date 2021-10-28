Watch Time Lapse Video of the Maine Celtics New Floor Laid Down at The Expo

You may remember back in May that the Maine Red Claws, the NBA G League team that plays at the Expo in Portland, announced that they were changing their name to the Maine Celtics. This name change came after the Boston Celtics bought the Maine Red Claws in 2019.

Team Mascot Crusher was changed color to green, which makes sense as a Celtic, but not as a lobster. Then again, when Crusher was red, that didn't make sense either, but we're not deducting points for accuracy.

Everything about the team has now gone Celtic green to match their NBA affiliate's colors.The log even looks very similar to the Boston Celtics, with Crusher in the place of Lucky the Leprechaun.

With the change in logo and colors that means the floor needs an update. With the home opener coming up on November 12 against the Deleware Blue Coats, the crew at the Portland Expo put down the new court with a giant new logo at center court and all green.

Check out this time-lapse video of the court being installed at the Expo.

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=1018581165651748

If you plan on seeing a game, you buy your tickets online now at maine.gleague.nba.com. Don't forget that the Portland Expo is owned by the City of Portland which as of this writing, requires all people in the facility to wear a face covering.

