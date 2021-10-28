Farmington Man Could Get Life in Prison for Illegal Pot Sales

13 people are facing charges in connection with the western Maine operation that illegally sold about $13 million in marijuana.

Details Released after Farmington Man Pleaded Guilty

Randal Cousineau, 69, of Farmington faces life in prison for his role in the conspiracy. According to the United States Attorney's Office District of Maine, he was allegedly the primary financier and 50% partner in an illegal cultivation operation in Farmington. He's accused of conspiring to possess and distribute more than 1,000 kilograms of marijuana and 1,000 marijuana plants, according to U.S. Attorney Darcie N. McElwee. Officials say the operation sold the drug in violation of Maine's medical marijuana laws to individuals who were not registered as caregivers, and for distribution outside the state. The sales occurred between 2016 and 2020.

Cousineau faces up to life in prison and a $10 million fine after pleading guilty in court this week.

Get our free mobile app

12 Others Also Face Charges Including Cops, a Selectman, and a Prosecutor

Officials say the leader of the criminal organization was Lucas Sirois, 41, of Farmington, who allegedly structured his operations to appear as though they complied with Maine's medical marijuana regime, but then sold bulk marijuana illegally to non-caregivers.

More than $1 million of the pot was allegedly distributed out-of-state by convicted felon Brandon Dagnese, 27, of Scarborough. Dagnese was ineligible to hold a caregiver card in Maine.

Also charged:

Alisa Sirois, 43, Kingfield

Robert Sirois, 68, Farmington

Ryan Nezol, 38, Farmington

Bradley Scovil, 33, Rangeley

Derrick Doucette, 29, Jay

Kayla Alves, 36, Farmington

Kevin Lemay, 33, Farmington

James McLamb, 29, of Auburn

David Burgess, 53, Rangeley

How They Were Involved in this Complex Operation

According to the criminal complaint, Robert Sirois laundered drug proceeds through a complex corporate structure. He and his tax preparer, Kenneth Allen, allegedly filed false income tax returns, resulting in a tax loss to the U.S. in excess of $400,000.

That money was allegedly used to corrupt members of local law enforcement and the town government. Then-Franklin County Deputy Sheriffs Scovil and Doucette allegedly obtained confidential law enforcement information for Sirois that was used to benefit his illegal business. As payment, Sirois rewarded them with ownership interests in his business and brand new 'company' cars. Later, he allegedly used those connections to garner information about the ongoing federal investigation into the operation.

Farmington County Assistant District Attorney Alves allegedly tipped off Scovil to the inquiry into Sirois, after Wilton Police Officer Lemay and then Oxford County Deputy Sheriff McLamb allegedly used government databases to confirm that the operation was under surveillance.

Rangeley Selectman Burgess allegedly accepted tens of thousands of dollars in cash payments from Sirois to advance his agenda in town government, including voting to advance a marijuana ordinance that Sirois had drafted. During this time, officials say Sirois was paying Burgess thousands of dollars a week to manage his marijuana businesses.

A civil complaint has also been filed, seeking the forfeiture of 12 real properties involved in the operation of illegal marijuana trafficking and/or purchased with illegal drug proceeds.

25 Cannabis Shops in Maine With the Best Names Ranked These are the best names of actual cannabis shops in Maine ranked from number 25 to number 1.