Planned Electrical System Maintenance, Aroostook County, Maine

Planned Maintenance

Versant Power is planning to do some maintenance to the electrical system on Thursday, October 28, 2021 starting at 1:00 p.m. (eastern time).

Areas Affected

The towns affected by the work are Ludlow, Oakfield, Smyrna Mills, Island Falls, Patten, Sherman, Dyer Brook, Crystal, Benedicta, Silver Ridge, Herseytown, Stacyville, Medway, T1 R6,7,8 and T2 R4,6,7,8.

Time Frame

The repairs are expected to go for up to four hours. There may be power outages and service interruptions during this time frame.

Versant Power said the work is being done to improve reliability to customers and to help prevent future outages.

Check Your Generator

Now is a good time to check your generators and make sure you have everything working in compliance with the manufacturer's guidelines. Always operate a generator at a safe distance from your home. This goes for other types of alternate heating systems.

Give the crews some space if you see them at work. Slow down and move over is the safest thing to do. Change lanes if you can and be alert.

Online Tools

Versant Power has really helpful online tools. They have an interactive map that shows updates on outages when they occur. You can also follow them on Twitter at @versantpower.

As we approach winter in the coming months and expect storms to affect service, these resources are an easy and convenient way to stay current on outages and conditions.

You can also contact Versant Power directly by phone. Call their Customer Contact Center at (207) 973 - 2000.

