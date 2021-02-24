The Trek Across Maine Will Be Virtual Again In 2021

The Trek Across Maine, the nation's largest fundraiser for the American Lung Association, will be a virtual event in 2021.

According to the KJ, the 37th annual Trek Across Maine which had been scheduled to take place from June 18th through June 20th, will instead be virtual.

Similar to the in-person event, participants in the virtual Trek can choose to cycle 60 miles, 120 miles, or 180 miles. The deadline for completing your "trek" is June 30th.

Last year, the 1,200 riders raised over half a million dollars for the American Lung Association. Obviously, the hope is that this year's goal will beat last year's total.

Want to participate? Registration for the event is $25. Minimum fundraising requirements have been reduced to $250. Get all the details and register HERE

The American Lung Association started in 1904 as an organization to fight Tuberculosis. Their mission is now to mission is to save lives by improving lung health and preventing lung disease.

