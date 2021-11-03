The Town Voted Best Winter Destination In Maine Will Surprise You

For decades, Maine has been known for being a four season destination for visitors. Amazing hiking adventures in the spring, our beaches (and cool coastal towns) in the summer, foliage & hunting in the fall, and skiing / snowboarding / snowmobiling in the winter.

24/7 Tempo recently put out their list of the top winter destination towns / cities in each state. Given all the quintessential winter activities that Maine has to offer, you could be thinking their choice for the state would be one of our Western Maine towns. The towns centered around our bigger ski areas or the snowmobiling industry. If that is what you think, you could not be farther from the truth.

According to 24/7 Tempo, the best winter destination in Maine is Camden! Their reasoning? It is a beautiful coastal town that also offers skiing at the Camden Snowbowl.

Camden definitely does have a lot to offer - even in Winter. Cool little shops, amazing restaurants serving up everything from fried seafood to Japanese fare, unique boutique hotels, and more. Plus, its location makes it a short drive from all of the other cool coastal towns like Boothbay Harbor and Rockland. And yes, even though it is on the coast, the Camden Snow Bowl does offer some great skiing, especially for newer skiers.

Some of the unique businesses in the area include:

Learn more about all the Camden has to offer HERE and learn more about the Camden Snow Bowl HERE.

24/7 Tempo made their decision based on reports in other media outlets like Lonely Planet, USA Today, National Geographic, Frommer's, and more. They also visited the websites for hundreds of towns and cities across the country.

