The Perseid Meteor Shower Lights Up The Night Sky

According to Earth And Sky, your best shot at watching the annual Perseid Meteor Shower will be over the next few nights.

While it stretches over the next few days, the best viewing will be on the mornings of August 12th and August 13th.

The best times to watch are between midnight and dawn. This year, it is expected that there will be between 40 and 50 per hour that are bright enough to be seen above the light of the moon.

That being said, the best way to view is with the moon blocked out. So, if possible, put something between you and the moon (house, barn, vehicle) or turn your back to the moon.

Check out this amazing video of the shower from 2015:

How's the weather going to be for viewing? According to the Weather Channel, late-Tuesday / early-Wednesday will be partly cloudy. It looks like the best night to view will be late-Weds / early-Thursday because it will be clear.

