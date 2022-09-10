The Most Popular Stephen King Movie In Each State

Maine's favorite Stephen King movie probably isn't a big surprise...or is IT?

Bangor's most famous native, Stephen King, is the author of more than seventy books, all of them worldwide bestsellers, and many as we all know, have been turned into successful and entertaining films and television shows.

With the aid of Google Trends, Dish Network broke down which Stephen King movie was the most popular in every state in the U.S.

"IT Chapter Two" was the favorite in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Florida, Idaho, Indiana, Kentucky, Minnesota, Mississippi, Nevada, New Mexico, and Texas

"IT" the first film in the franchise was second, but #1 in Georgia, Illinois, Maine, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Utah

"Misery" was the favorite in Massachusetts, Missouri, Montana, New York, Rhode Island, Virginia and Wisconsin

"The Mist" was tops in Hawaii, Iowa, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee, and Washington

"1408" is king in Alabama, South Carolina, Vermont, and District of Columbia

"Cat's Eye" is number one in Connecticut, Kansas, Nebraska and North Carolina

"The Dead Zone" rules Maryland, New Hampshire and South Dakota

"Carrie" which features a very young John Travolta, was the pick of Delaware and Wyoming

My personal choice "The Shining" is the number one Stephen King flick in Colorado, and of course you know that the Overlook Hotel in the movie, was in the Colorado Rockies.

"Doctor Sleep" is loved the most in Alaska

"Creepshow" Is beloved by the people of West Virginia

"Christine" was tops in North Dakota

If you really love Stephen King, Dish Network wants to pay a horror movie fan, $1300 to watch 13 of his films before Halloween.

You can find out more about it on their website