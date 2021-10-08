That ’70s Show was on the air so long ago that it can now come back as a nostalgic television show about the era in which it was made.

And that is precisely what is going to happen. Two co-creators of That ’70s Show, Bonnie Turner and Terry Turner, along with Gregg Mettler and Lindsay Turner, are now making That ’90s Show, set in the same world and featuring some of the same characters — primarily the parents of That ’70s Show protagonist Eric Forman, Red (played by Kurtwood Smith) and Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp).

Per Deadline, here is the premise for the show:

Set in Wisconsin in 1995, That ’90s Show follows Leia Forman, daughter of Eric (Topher Grace) and Donna (Laura Prepon), who is visiting her grandparents for the summer where she bonds with a new generation of Point Place kids under the watchful eye of Kitty and the stern glare of Red. Sex, drugs and rock ’n roll never dies, it just changes clothes.

As for the rest of the old That ’70s Show cast, there is apparently “expectations” that some of them, including Grace and Prepon, will return for “guest appearances.” The show is currently planned to run for 10 episodes on Netflix.

In the early 2000s, Fox tried to spin off the concept with That ’80s Show spinoff. It only lasted one brief season. (Everyone who was there knows: The ’80s were not funny.) Given that That ’70s Show was mostly built around celebrating/mocking the fashions, styles, and music of that time, the 90s should give them plenty of fodder for the same thing. And Smith and Rupp were always great together as Red and Kitty. But will they do that recurring circular camera shot in the new show?!? It won’t be a That _____ Show without it.)

