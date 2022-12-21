A 31-year-old man from Massachusetts was arrested in Waterville early Monday morning on multiple charges and warrants including drug trafficking, kidnapping, and illegally possessing firearms.

Hiding in an Attic Space

Diego Martinez was taken into custody after police executed a search warrant at a residence at 224 County Road in Waterville around 1 am.

During the investigation, officials developed information that Martinez was hiding at that location. He was found in an attic space designed to avoid detection. Two other men who were hiding with Martinez were also arrested. Thirty-four-year-old Ryan Loucks of Waterville and 41-year-old Talline Blakeslee of Winslow were taken into custody.

The State Police Tactical Team and Crisis Negotiation Team had tried to make contact with Martinez prior to serving the warrant, but were not able to communicate with him.

Other Suspects Hiding and Arrested

Several other individuals were also arrested - a 40-year-old man from Waterville, Robert Salley, had cooperated with police. He was wanted on a Maine warrant and taken to the Kennebec County Jail.

Nine other individuals were at the residence.

Martinez is charged with refusing to Submit to Arrest and Creating a Police Standoff in addition to his four outstanding Maine warrants.

Loucks faces charges of Refusing to Submit to Arrest and Violating Conditions of Release.

Blakeslee is facing charges for Refusing to Submit to Arrest, a Probation Violation, and the Maine warrant.

Get our free mobile app

Several Agencies Involved in the Investigation

Law enforcement from several agencies were a part of the investigation including the Maine State Police, with assistance from the FBI Safe Streets Task Force, the Waterville Police Department, the Maine Warden Service, the US Border Patrol Air Unit, and the Kennebec County Jail transport division.

States with the most registered hunters Stacker analyzed data from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to determine which states have the most registered hunters. Read on to see how your state ranks on Stacker’s list.