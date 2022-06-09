Suspect Arrested after Entering High School in Caribou, Maine

Arrest After Suspect Enters Caribou High School

A 23-year-old suspect was arrested Thursday on multiple charges after entering Caribou High School at 7:23 a.m. on June 9 and discharging a fire extinguisher at staff.

Students were not present inside the high school and no staff were injured at the time of the incident.

The Caribou Police Department said “the individual was identified as Daniel Theriault, also known as Angela Theriault, formerly of Caribou but currently a transient.”

Discharged a Fire Extinguisher at Staff

According to police, Theriault chased staff down the hall with the fire extinguisher. Officer Douglas Bell responded to the scene and noted the main hallway had limited visibility of only a few feet where the fire extinguisher was discharged. Police said they determined within a few minutes that the individual had left the building.

Citizen’s Tip Help Locate Suspect

A description of the suspect was taken from video evidence. Theriault was located in Caribou’s downtown based on a tip from a local citizen.

Charges, Bail and Court Date

Theriault was taken to the Caribou Police Department and faces charges that include:

TERRORIZING (Class C felony)

CRIMINAL TRESPASS

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF – 2 counts

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

Bail was set at $1,000 cash or $10,000 surety with a condition of not returning to any school property. A court date is scheduled for August 4, 2022. The investigation is ongoing.

Get our free mobile app

Caribou Police Thanks Public for Assistance

The Caribou Police Department thanked the public for helping out with the case, adding that this was the outcome of “if you see something, say something.”

You're Breaking The Law In Maine If You Have Any Of These Animals As Pets Stick to the cats and dogs that you know because if you're keeping any of these animals (or animals like them) as pets in Maine, you're breaking the law and could face stiff penalties.