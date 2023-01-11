Storm System to Bring Wintry Mix to Aroostook County

A storm system bearing down on Aroostook County will bring the first significant snowfall in nearly four weeks, but most likely only in areas where it does not change over to rain.

The National Weather Service Office in Caribou has posted a Winter Storm Watch from 7pm Thursday to around 7pm Friday. Snow will develop Thursday afternoon and intensify Thursday evening, before transitioning to a wintry mix overnight in most parts of the County. Forecasters say the storm will drop at least 4" of snow across northern Maine, while the greatest chance of at least 8" of snow is confined mainly to the Saint John Valley.

Winds will be picking up Thursday night with snow changing to wintry mix

Winds will be gusty enough to produce patchy blowing snow before precipitation changes over to a mix of snow, freezing rain and rain. The upper Saint John Valley will likely get only snow Thursday night but may see a changeover to sleet and/or freezing rain late Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

High temperatures on Friday are expected range from 35 - 45 ° from northern to southern Aroostook County. Precipitation should become lighter Friday afternoon and into the evening.

Still waiting for winter to take hold in northern Maine

January has been milder than usual, and the Caribou weather office has measured just over 4” of snow so far this month. This follows an exceptionally mild December, that saw an average temperature more than 6 degrees above normal, and below average snowfall. Thanks to a couple of good thaws along the way, Caribou reports only 4-5” of snow on the ground heading into January 12th.

Here are the expected snowfall totals from the storm in northern Maine:

For more information on the approaching storm and a preliminary snow map, visit weather.gov/car/winter

