Can anyone say "glamping"? This super-cool treehouse in Maine could be a perfect getaway for you. Imagine, being UP THERE. We found this place in beautiful Georgetown, Maine and we can't wait to show it to you.

From the GlampingHub website:

Glampers can enjoy their own private decking area with a hot tub and an enchanting spiral staircase. In addition, guests will have access to the 40-acre peninsula with docks, trails, and cottages. There is also a laptop-friendly workspace, free Wi-Fi, and ample on-site parking. The dwelling is well insulated and contains a heating unit. This is one of the most comfortable tree houses for rent in the area.

Why didn't I rent this place and spend ALL of the pandemic here? The magical treehouse has two King beds plus all the amenities of a hotel including a shower, hot water, linens, towels, and a coffee maker. This is camping in Maine taken to the next level...in more ways than one! The prices vary per night but the middle of the summer rate is around $370 a night. Not bad if you bring another couple along!

Maine Tree House

