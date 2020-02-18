State Trooper’s Cruiser Sideswiped during Traffic Stop

A State Trooper escaped injury with minor damage to his cruiser after it was sideswiped by a van in Turner Monday.

Rumford Police

Trooper Connor Willard was on the side of the road with the cruiser’s emergency lights activated as he was conducting a traffic stop along Route 4.

As the trooper was inside the cruiser completing paperwork, he heard the impact of a minivan as it scraped alongside his car.

The occupants of the van and the car the trooper had stopped were not injured. The impact dislodged the van’s passenger side mirror. The name of the van’s driver was not immediately available.

The driver of the van was cited for failing to move over for an emergency vehicle.

Maine law requires motorists to slow down and move over for emergency vehicles at roadside where emergency lights have been activated and that includes police, fire, ambulance and tow trucks.