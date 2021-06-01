State Police Investigating Death of Woman in Franklin County

{UPDATE} June 2, 2021

The woman has been identified as 43 year-old Collette Daggett of New Vineyard, ME. 42 Year-old Wilfred Daggett is the man who called authorities requesting assistance for the two and their submerged vehicle.

On Tuesday evening the Maine State Police released a statement saying the Franklin County Sheriff's Office received a call earlier in the day from a male requesting help for he and his wife. The call was received around 10:49 a.m. on Tuesday June 1st in the town of New Vineyard.

When authorities arrived on the scene, they contacted the male and discovered the female body lying on the shore of the pond. First responders pronounced the female dead at the scene while the male was transported to Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington. The Franklin County Sheriff's Contacted the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit-South to assist with the investigation. An autopsy in the coming days is expected to be conducted by The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The statement went on to say that the investigation could take a couple of days to complete. The Franklin County Sheriff's Department and Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit-South are leading the investigation. On scene assisting with the investigation also are the Maine State Police Evidence Response Team and the Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit with crews processing information. The Maine State Police Dive Team and Troop C are also assisting with the investigation.

New Vineyard, ME is a small town in Franklin County with a population of well under 1,000. It is roughly located between Farmington and Madison. New Vineyard is 25 -30 miles west of the Norridgewock and Skowhegan.

We will the story as the information becomes available.