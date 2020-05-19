The first full-length trailer has arrived for The Office executive producer Greg Daniels’ new series for Netflix, Space Force. The show stars Steve Carell as four-star general Mark R. Naird, who is given the daunting task of leading a brand-new branch of the US Armed Forces dedicated to colonizing the moon. But, as Naird aptly observes, “Space is hard.” Check out the clip below, which features several of Naird’s blunders as he attempts to conquer the final frontier:

Aside from its ambitious premise and high production value, Space Force is, at its core, a workplace comedy. And of course, we know Carell has experience in that department. But this ain’t a paper manufacturing company, it’s space colonization. It will be interesting to see how the show strikes a balance between cringe-worthy humor and the overall intensity of its subject matter. The cast is rounded out by an impressive lineup of talent, including John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz, Jane Lynch, Lisa Kudrow, and Noah Emmerich. Here’s the official plot description:

A decorated pilot with dreams of running the Air Force, four-star general Mark R. Naird (Steve Carell) is thrown for a loop when he finds himself tapped to lead the newly formed sixth branch of the US Armed Forces: Space Force. Skeptical but dedicated, Mark uproots his family and moves to a remote base in Colorado where he and a colorful team of scientists and “Spacemen” are tasked by the White House with getting American boots on the moon (again) in a hurry and achieving total space dominance.

The first season of Space Force drops on Netflix next Friday, May 29.