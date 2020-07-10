Every ‘Star Wars’ Movie Is Now on Disney Plus

Starting today, Solo: A Star Wars Story is available for streaming on Disney+. That means that finally, some eight months after the site launched, that every single theatrical Star Wars movie is available there, from Star Wars: A New Hope up to and including Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. (Like it or not.)

Solo, about the adventures of the young Han Solo (Alden Ehrenreich), premiered in 2018 to some of the worst reviews in the franchise’s history. The production was not without controversy. Phil Lord and Chris Miller were originally hired to direct the movie, then left the project midway into production over creative differences with Lucasfilm; they were ultimately replaced by Ron Howard. With just $393 million in worldwide ticket sales, the results were the lowest-grossing live-action Star Wars ever. Of course, that means that there are a lot of Star Wars fans out there who never saw it — and can watch it now on Disney+ for the price of their monthly subscription fee.

As for Disney+’s Star Wars section, it’s still not 100 percent complete. It doesn’t have either of the Ewok movies made for TV in the 1980s, Caravan of Courage and Ewoks: The Battle For Endor. It’s also missing the 1980s cartoons Droids and Ewoks, and of course, the infamous Star Wars Holiday Special is missing as well. Maybe Disney+ can put that up with its own Disney Gallery series that chronicles the most notorious Star Wars production in history over the course of eight fascinating episodes.