Poppy Seemingly Announces Engagement

Poppy has seemingly announced that she's engaged.

The 25-year-old artist tweeted the ring emoji, party emoji and bride emoji on Thursday (July 9).

She also shared a black and white photo of what appears to be an engagement ring on her left hand and tagged user @EricGhoste in the image.

Poppy rarely posts about her personal life and the news came as a shock to fans. Ghoste re-posted the photo of the ring to his Instagram account and added a kissing emoji and black heart emoji.

S, who is Eric Ghoste?

Ghostmane, born Eric Whitney, is a rapper and visual artist. He got his start in music performing in several mostly hardcore punk bands. In 2017, Ghostmane was created and he released his first song, "1000 Rounds," collaborating with fellow artist, Pouya.

Poppy and Ghoste have been linked since November 2019.

Ghoste first shared photos on Instagram of him holding hands with the experimental pop performer. In January, the pair vacationed in Hawaii together to celebrate Poppy's birthday.

See the ring, below.