Naya Rivera’s Son Josey Reunites With Father Ryan Dorsey

Naya Rivera's son Josey has reunited with his father, Ryan Dorsey.

Dorsey picked up Josey from Naya’s sister Nickayla Rivera's home in Valencia, California on Thursday (July 9). The Daily Mail published photos of the father and son reunion, while authorities said that Josey "is in good health."

Dorsey and Rivera have had joint custody over Josey ever since their divorce in June 2018. Sources close to the family told the outlet that Dorsey wasn't aware that the former Glee star was going to take their son to Lake Piru on Wednesday (July 8).

Dorsey's roommate told the outlet that the 36-year-old actor headed to the scene as soon as he learned that Rivera went missing.

"Ryan headed up there as soon as their son was found to look after him," they said. "He was gone by the time I got home Wednesday."

“Naya has been in LA working but I don’t know where she has been living," they added. “None of us know any more than what is being reported at this time.”

"There’s no signs of foul play, no signs of anything that went wrong besides a tragic accident,” police officer Chris Dyer told The Washington Post of Rivera's disappearance.

“Switching that mode to a search-and-recovery mode, like I said, does not change the efforts and does not change the gusto, what we push forward with the search operation. The goal is still to bring Ms. Rivera home to her family, so they can have some closure.”