Naya Rivera’s Final On-Screen Appearance Airs on Netflix

Naya Rivera's final television on-screen appearance has aired.

The former Glee star was a guest judge on Season 3 of Sugar Rush, a competition baking show. They filmed the Netflix show in Los Angeles back in February, right before the production and filming of shows shut down due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

After Rivera’s passing, Netflix consulted her manager, Gladys Gonzalez, to figure out what to do with the footage. Deadline reported that Gonzalez was working closely with the actress’ family who came to the decision to release her episode.

The Sugar Rush episode is dedicated to Rivera. Prior to the opening credits, a note and dedication appeared on the screen.

Rivera was laid to rest in a private funeral on July 24 at the Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles. Her death certificate confirmed that her official cause of death was accidental "drowning." The coroner's office confirmed that there were no other conditions that contributed to her death.

The Sugar Rush series is now available to stream exclusively on Netflix.