Naya Rivera Fans Planning Candlelight Vigil for the Late Actress

Naya Rivera's fans have organized a candlelight vigil to honor the late actress at Lake Piru.

Twitter fan account @NayaArmy announced the planned event for August 1 at 5 PM local time, at 4780 Piru Canyon Road. Fans will gather at the recreation area inside Lake Piru in Ventura County, California.

See the post, below.

Since her passing, fans have paid tribute to Rivera with flowers, flags, photographs and candles. There is currently a makeshift memorial for the Glee star at the entrance to Lake Piru. One person even made an arch of flowers with a life-size cutout of Rivera.

Earlier today, Rivera's former co-star Heather Morris paid another tribute to her dear friend. "The messages are going to trickle out," she captioned a photo of the pair laughing together. "But you’re still here with me. And I’m not done remembering your legacy."

Morris also revealed that she was scheduled to see Rivera this week. "We had a play date in the works for this week and I can’t wait for it to be over so I can stop thinking about how I missed our chance to be together," Morris shared.

See the Instagram post, below.