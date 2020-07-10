Katy Perry’s ‘Smile’ Will Have You Smiling: Listen + Learn the Lyrics

Katy Perry's "Smile" lyrics are sure to brighten your day.

The new single acts as the title track for the 35-year-old pop star's upcoming fifth studio album of the same name. The album artwork was unexpected, to say the least, with Perry dressed as a clown.

Below, listen to "Smile" (released Friday, July 10) and check out the single's artwork.

"I wrote the title track from the album when I was coming through one of the darkest periods of my life and had lost my smile," she tweeted ahead of the release. "This whole album is my journey towards the light ... with stories of resilience, hope, and love."

Check out the full Katy Perry "Smile" lyrics, below.

[Chorus]

Yeah, I'm thankful

Scratch that, baby, I'm grateful

Gotta say it's really been a while

But now I got back that smile (Smile)

I'm so thankful

Scratch that, baby, I'm grateful

Now you see me shine from a mile

Finally got back that smile (Smile)

[Verse 1]

Every day, Groundhog Day

Going through motions, felt so fake

Not myself, not my best

Felt like I failed the test

[Pre-Chorus]

But every tear has been a lesson

Rejection can be God's protection

Long hard road to get that redemption

But no shortcuts to a blessing

[Repeat Chorus]

[Verse 2]

I'm 2.0, remodeled

Used to be dull, now I sparkle

Had a piece of humble pie

That ego check saved my life

[Pre-Chorus]

Now I got a smile like Lionel Richie

Big and bright need shades just to see me

Tryna stay alive just like I'm the Bee Gees

A Mona Lisa masterpiece

[Repeat Chorus]

[Bridge]

I'm so thankful

'Cause I'm finally, 'cause I'm finally

I'm so thankful

[Repeat Chorus]

[Outro]

I'm so grateful

'Cause I finally, 'cause I finally

I'm so grateful

'Cause I finally, 'cause I finally

Smile