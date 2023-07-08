The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 49-year-old man from Soldier Pond early Friday morning for attempted murder, robbery and other charges.

One Person Shot and Robbery in Wallagrass

Officials said Jason Nadeau “produced a firearm” at a residence in Wallagrass around 12:30 am. Nadeau “fired the firearm several times in the vicinity of 3 individuals, ultimately striking one of them.” He allegedly stole items before leaving the residence.

Hospital Contacted Sheriff’s Office

The injured person was taken to Northern Maine Medical Center in Fort Kent. The hospital contacted the Sheriff’s Office and reported “that they were treating a male subject who had suffered a gunshot wound at a residence in Wallagrass.”

Aroostook County Sheriff's Office Aroostook County Sheriff's Office loading...

Public Information Helps Lead to Arrest

Deputies searched for Nadeau and received information from the public of his whereabouts. Nadeau was arrested around 12:45 am Friday on Route 11 in Wallagrass. The Fort Kent Police Department assisted in the investigation.

ALSO READ: Presque Isle Police Charge Two People with Drug Trafficking

Charges and Jail

Nadeau was taken to the Aroostook County Jail and charged with Attempted Murder, 3 Counts of Aggravated Reckless Conduct, 3 Counts of Robbery, Criminal Threatening with a Dangerous Weapon, Prohibited Person in Possession of a Firearm, Theft by Unauthorized Taking or Transfer and Criminal Mischief. Additional charges are possible. Bail has not been set.

Get our free mobile app

MORE NEWS: Three People Died & One Person Injured in Central Maine Crash

READ MORE: Three People Charged after High Speed Chase in Caribou & Presque Isle

LOOK: 11 tick-borne illnesses and what to watch out for during your outdoor adventures Stacker compiled a list of 11 common tick-borne diseases in the U.S. and what symptoms to watch out for, using a variety of medical and government sources.