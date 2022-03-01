Winter Weather Advisory

The National Weather Service in Caribou, Maine has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Tuesday, March 1 at 4:00 p.m. through Wednesday, March 2 at 7:00 a.m. That means a slippery evening commute is possible Tuesday.

Hazardous Weather Outlook

The Hazardous Weather Outlook said, “Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.”

Tuesday Night's Commute

We are expecting to get a total accumulation between 3 to 5 inches. The snow will come in Tuesday evening during the drive home and will continue through the night into Wednesday morning. During the day Wednesday, it will be partly sunny with a high around 27. More snow is possible later in the day.

Wednesday's Snow

We could get about an inch more of snow accumulation Wednesday overnight into Thursday morning with an additional half an inch.

Thursday and The Weekend

Finally, Thursday night is clearing up as we get into nicer weather. Friday looks good all day and night and so does Saturday to start the weekend. A chance of snow on Sunday during the day and into Sunday evening.

Weather Updates

We’ll keep you posted about the forecast. The main thing is to be careful on Tuesday’s evening commute home. And keep an eye out for Some slippery conditions Wednesday and Thursday.

We'll keep you posted about the forecast. The main thing is to be careful on Tuesday's evening commute home. And keep an eye out for Some slippery conditions Wednesday and Thursday.

