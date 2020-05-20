Sia Adopted Two Teen Boys From Foster Care

Sia revealed that she adopted two boys last year.

The mysterious pop phenomenon confirmed the adoptions in an interview with SiriusXM's The Morning Mashup on Wednesday (May 20).

"I actually adopted two sons last year," the "Chandelier" singer told the radio hosts. "They were both 18."

Her sons, now 19 years old, almost aged out of the foster care system before she swooped in to adopt them.

"They were aging out of the foster care system," she explained before professing her love for them.

The family is now in quarantine from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Her sons are using their newfound free time to be productive and learn things.

"They are both finding it [quarantine] pretty difficult, one more so than the other," she confessed. "But they're both doing things that are like really good for them right now that are really helpful. They're really doing a lot of educational stuff that's good for them."

Sia first revealed that she adopted a son back in February. Sia told GQ that she decided that she was going to be single for the rest of her life.