Sia Apologizes for Bizarre Twitter Thread Concerning Nicki Minaj and Cardi B Feud

Sia has apologized for mistaking Nicki Minaj for Cardi B.

On Friday (June 12) the "Chandelier" hit-maker responded to a since-deleted tweet from a fan who tweeted a photo of the "Anaconda" singer and asked Sia if she would collaborate with her in the future.

"I love @iamcardib and although this isn't a collaboration, I would love to COLLAB with her any day," Sia replied.

Over three hours later, Sia realized her mistake. "Dudes. I also like [Nicki] I don't give a s--t about feuds, George Floyd was f--king murdered ... Breonna Taylor. Murdered," she tweeted.

"Come on, let's rise in unity," she continued. "You think @iamcardib and Nikki [sic] are so petty that they would want you focusing on a silly feud instead of REAL NEWS?"

Sia was seemingly referring to the rappers' feud after the two were involved in a physical altercation at New York Fashion Week in 2018.

In her fourth tweet, Sia asked the two vocal powerhouses if they were currently considering a feud.

"Hey @iamcardib @NICKIMINAJ you aren't thinking about a feud right now are you?" she questioned. "We are focused on the problem of systemic racism."

Sia retracted her initial tweets and told her followers that she misunderstood the original tweet. "I totally misunderstood a tweet earlier that has resulted in me making a buffoon out of myself," she wrote. "Sorry @NICKIMINAJ and @iamcardib if you hear about it. Can I just like you both?"

See the tweets, below.