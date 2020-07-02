Sia Once Saved Maddie Ziegler From Getting on a Plane With Harvey Weinstein

Sia said she once stopped Maddie Ziegler from boarding a plane with disgraced filmmaker Harvey Weinstein, who is currently serving a 23-year prison sentence for rape and sexual assault.

The "Chandelier" hit-maker recalled the moment in a new interview on the Zach Sang Show, revealing she always had this "extreme compulsion" to protect the Dance Moms star. Sia explained she "loves her as if she were mine."

"I mean, as soon as I met Maddie I felt this extreme desire to protect her, and I think that it was part of my own healing, and I felt this extreme compulsion to protect her,” the singer said. "So I thought, how’s a good way I can keep her safe is just keep making projects for her, and therefore most of the time we’re working together."

"I kept her off a plane that Harvey Weinstein tried to get her on," she continued. "I know there are times where my insight has really made a difference... like kept her safe. Yeah, that was really disgusting."

Though Sia didn't say when this incident occurred, she elaborated: "When he invited her, that’s when I called, I told [her mom] Melissa, I had to. I just said, 'Please don’t, do not do that, do not do that, do not do that...'"

"Even recently, she was offered a part in a film and I felt that the film wasn’t good enough for her, and so I called Melissa, and was like, ‘Please don’t do this, like this isn’t good for her career. It’s not good for her long term credibility. This is not a good co-star to be in a movie with.' So I just try and help guide," she added. "I can be a pain in the butt. I think her manager thinks I’m a real pain in the butt, I’m sure."

