Shia LaBeouf and On-Again, Off-Again Partner Mia Goth Go on Chuck E. Cheese Date

Shia LaBeouf clearly has his finger on the pulse of the hottest date spots. He also seemingly knows that you don't always have to make a romantic outing overly fancy to guarantee it's a good time.

As a well-known actor, LaBeouf likely has an in at some of the most exclusive restaurants and clubs across the globe. However, over the weekend he was spotted with his on-again, off-again partner Mia Goth at... a Chuck E. Cheese.

And — based on photos obtained by TMZ — the couple appeared to have a nice time playing arcade games in the family-friendly pizza joint. No word on if they were able to catch a show by the restaurant's mouse mascot while in attendance. (Although the franchise ended their infamous animatronic performances in 2019, NBC26 notes that the character was supposed to make regular appearances on newly installed dance floors within the restaurants. Sounds like a must-see...)

According to sources who spoke to TMZ, the couple appeared to be on their own. The publication additionally speculated that Goth might be pregnant. However, reps for LaBeouf and Goth did not respond to requests for comment from TMZ or Page Six. If true, this would make the pair first-time parents.

LaBeouf and Goth's relationship goes back over the years. They were first linked after appearing together in Nymphomaniac, according to Life & Style. Their relationship was not without pitfalls. For instance, in 2015 footage of the pair arguing in Germany circulated online. "If I'd have stayed there, I would have killed her," LaBeouf told an onlooker after the situation, according to People.

Despite their struggles, they shared a Las Vegas wedding in 2016. The pair said "I do" at the Viva Las Vegas chapel and reportedly chose the "Blue Hawaii" package to commemorate the day. They were married by an Elvis impersonator, and footage from the happy moment later made it online.

They filed for divorce just short of their two-year anniversary in 2018. LaBeouf went on to date FKA Twigs. After their split, the singer filed a lawsuit in December of 2020 accusing LaBeouf of sexual battery, assault and infliction of emotional distress. LaBeouf denied the allegations, according to Page Six.

Meanwhile, he and Goth were spotted together again in early 2020. At the time the duo appeared to be wearing wedding rings, leading to speculation that they might still be married. Page Six was unable to confirm if they are still married or where they stand in their relationship.

Guess we'll have to wait for their next pizza date to get a better idea of what is going on in the pair's lives.