Harry Styles Replaces Shia LaBeouf in Olivia Wilde’s ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Movie

Harry Styles has been cast in a leading role in the upcoming film, Don't Worry Darling. Styles will be taking Shia LaBeouf's role after he had to depart the project due to a scheduling conflict.

Deadline made the big announcement on Friday (September 11). This will mark the second movie for the "Watermelon Sugar" singer, who starred in the 2017 war drama, Dunkirk.

The upcoming thriller is directed by Olivia Wilde and is set to begin production this fall. Sources told the outlet that Warner Brothers have been waiting for the next big blockbuster for Styles to star in. Styles allegedly impressed Wilde and Florence Pugh during a recent meeting.

Chris Pine and Pugh signed onto the project earlier this year. Additionally, Wilde will be pulling double duty and perform in a supporting role in the film.

According to reports, the upcoming movie is set in an "isolated, utopian community in the 1950s California desert."

Catherine Hardwicke, Shane and Carey Van Dyke will executive produce the movie. Wilde is producing alongside Katie Silberman, who also wrote the screenplay based on a script from Shane and Carey.

Roy Lee and Miri Yoon of Vertigo Entertainment will produce the film along with Wilde and Silberman. New Line Cinema is confirmed to back the project.