‘Sex and the City’ Revival Teaser Introduces Characters New and Old: Watch

And Just Like That, the new Sex and the City revival has a premiere date and new teaser.

On Friday (Nov. 12), HBO Max unveiled a 50-second teaser that showcases returning stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis.

The first two episodes will premiere simultaneously on HBO's streaming platform and on Sky Comedy on Dec. 9, followed by weekly episodes that will air every Thursday.

The 10-episode limited series will mark the final screen appearance of Willie Garson, who portrayed Carrie's BFF Stanford. He passed away from pancreatic cancer in September at the age of 57.

Other returning cast members include Chris Noth, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg and Evan Handle.

Fans will welcome numerous new faces to the franchise. Newcomers Sara Ramírez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker and Karen Pittman can be seen in the trailer. It's rumored that Parker's character will join their core friend group. Ramírez will play a character named Che Diaz, a queer, non-binary comedian and podcast host.

Watch the teaser below:

Sadly for longtime fans, the character of Samantha Jones will not appear in the new limited series after actress Kim Cattrall decided to not return to the franchise.

HBO Max chief content officer Casey Bloys suggested to TV Line that Samantha's absence is a result of growing apart from her friends.

“Friendships fade, and new friendships start," he explained. "So I think it is all very indicative of the real stages, the actual stages of life… They’re trying to tell an honest story about being a woman in her 50s in New York. So it should all feel somewhat organic, and the friends that you have when you’re 30, you may not have when you’re 50.”

The original series, which premiered back in 1998, detailed the lives, relationships and friendships of then-30-somethings Carrie Bradshaw (Parker), Miranda Hobbes (Nixon), Samantha Jones (Cattrall) and Charlotte York (Davis). The smash hit series ran for six seasons and spawned two films. The new series will explore the “complicated reality of life and friendship in [the characters'] 50s."