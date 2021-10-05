When Does ‘Sex and the City’s ‘And Just Like That…’ Revival Come Out?

The long-awaited new chapter of Sex and the City, called And Just Like That..., is set for a December premiere on HBO Max.

Sarah Jessica Parker, who will reprise her role as the iconic Carrie Bradshaw, helped break the news with a behind-the-scenes video shared on YouTube.

The video shows her on the streets of New York City — on Fifth Avenue, to be exact — where she and the rest of the cast have been shooting footage for the upcoming reboot.

Several of Parker's "beloved friends" also appear in the brief snippet. That includes Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, who will also reprise their roles as Miranda Hobbes and Charlotte York Goldenblatt, respectively.

Check out the exciting teaser video below.

According to a press release shared with People, the Sex and the City spin-off will focus on the trio as they "navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s."

Based on that, it seems fair to expect some surprise twists and turns from And Just Like That...

Of course, we already knew about one such turn going into the show's announcement: Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones in the original franchise, will not be returning for the reboot.

Earlier this year, Parker addressed long-standing rumors of a feud between her and Cattrall and said that she would miss her former co-star.

HBO Max chief content officer Casey Bloys acknowledged Cattrall's absence in an interview with TV Line. Her absence is expected to be addressed "organically."

“Friendships fade, and new friendships start," Bloys explained.

And Just Like That... is set to introduce several new potential friends for Parker, Nixon and Davis.

People also notes that three new women are joining the cast: Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker and Karen Pittman. They will play Seema Patel, Lisa Todd Wexley and Dr. Nya Wallace, respectively. Each woman's character seems to bring new and unique opportunities to the show.