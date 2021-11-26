How Will the ‘Sex and the City’ Reboot Address Samantha’s Absence?

We seem to have an answer on how the Sex and the City reboot And Just Like That will handle Samantha Jones' absence.

Sources close to production reported to The Daily Mail that Kim Cattrall's character will not be killed off in the upcoming HBO reboot. Instead, the character will be living in London and, just like Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker in real life, be on bad terms with Carrie Bradshaw (Parker).

"We couldn't have Samantha roaming around New York City and not have the other women (Charlotte and Miranda) not interacting with her. It just wouldn't have made sense," insiders told the outlet.

"Viewers will learn that she is thriving in England even though she has fallen out with Carrie," they added.

Supposedly, by the end of the season, Carrie will extend an olive branch to Samantha to try and win back her friendship.

Other sources on set said they believe they might a chance to win Cattrall back to the franchise despite her public feud with Parker.

"We have high hopes that by the time we begin filming the second season, Kim will have joined the show and Samantha Jones can make a triumphant return to the big apple. We want Kim back. She was missed on set. We all understand why she feels the way she does. We get it. We just want her to come back for future seasons."