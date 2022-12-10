Maine State Police report there were “multiple fatalities” in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning in Castine.

Police and paramedics responded to the crash on the Shore Road in Castine shortly after 2:00 a.m., according to the Maine Department of Public Safety. The preliminary investigation indicates that the vehicle was traveling south on Route 166 when it left the road and struck a tree before erupting in flames, spokesperson Shannon Moss reported.



Three survivors of fiery crash were hospitalized early Saturday

Three people in the car were transported by ambulance to local hospitals with what were considered “non-life-threatening injuries.” The survivors were identified as students at the nearby Maine Maritime Academy, Moss said.

Victims of crash in Castine yet to be identified

The bodies of the victims were taken to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Augusta for positive identification. Their identities will not be released until next of kin can be notified, according to Moss. The number of fatalities was not released in the initial report.

A section of route 166 in Castine was closed to traffic for more than eight hours while State Troopers investigated the crash. Maine State Police are conducting a full investigation and we expect further information on Sunday.

Jerry S. Paul, President of Maine Maritime Academy issued this statement on Saturday:

The Maine Maritime Academy community was heartbroken to learn from the Maine State Police of a serious single vehicle accident resulting in multiple fatalities that occurred this morning in Castine. Based upon information we have received from MSP, we can confirm that three students sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to area hospitals and MMA leadership continues to work with authorities. Our hearts and prayers go out to all students and their families at this time. Our priority now is to support our campus community and have made counseling available. As the President of Maine Maritime, and also as a father, I ask for your respect and privacy for all of our students.

Friday was the last day of classes for the fall semester at Maine Maritime Academy.

