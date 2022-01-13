Your dream home has everything you’re looking for in Aroostook County, Maine. It is in a great and convenient location, has the desired design and is priced to move.

Smyrna, Maine is right next to Interstate 95 and in close proximity to Houlton. You’re pretty near the New Brunswick, Canada border too. That gives you so many options and things to do and places to go.

When you are spending time at home, enjoy the views from the covered porches. Look out at the beautiful Oakfield Hills area.

Inside, the open space lets you breathe and feel refreshed. The vaulted ceilings and numerous large windows give you a real sense of freedom. The hardwood floors are so practical and appealing throughout the house.

The basement is finished and you can walk out into the expansive yard to take in the gorgeous scenery. Some of the other great features include a 3 car garage attached to the house. That will suit you just fine all year around, especially in the winter months. Plus, the driveway is paved toi add a nice finish to the exterior.

The 3,052 Square Foot contemporary ranch home sits on 4.84 acres. There are an abundance of beds, seven total, with 3 baths. It’s located at 2486 US Route 2 in Smyrna with a listing price of $449,000. MLS#1501525.

For more information, see the listing form Better Homes & Gardens Real Estate/The Masiello Group at Redfin.

Take a look at the gallery and see the breathtaking views.

Sensational Views from Home in Smyrna, Maine

