Senior at Southern Aroostook HS Awarded 6-Figure Scholarship!

A local high school student is realizing the rewards of hard work and dedication to education. Hunter Burpee at Southern Aroostook High School has a couple of impressive choices to continue his education after he graduates next spring.

How much is the scholarship potentially worth?

The RSU #50 Facebook page sent congratulations to Hunter for being awarded a $116,000 scholarship to Franklin Pierce University. Burpee has received word that he was awarded the President's Honor Scholarship. This is a scholarship that is awarded throughout four years while attending the private university in Rindge, NH.



The Backup Plan?

Just in case Burpee feels like he wants to keep the more northern Maine of life, he has also been accepted into Husson University's Exercise Science/Doctor of Physical Therapy program. Hunter appears to have a very bright future ahead of him and we would like to send him our congratulations, as well. This is an impressive achievement and I hope that you feel a sense of pride and take the time to enjoy the moment. Before you know it, we will be officially calling you Dr. Burpee.

RSU 50 is becoming an educational giant in Maine

Southern Aroostook High School was recently ranked #6 in Maine, in a national study conducted by U.S News and World. The school is located in Dyer Brook and serves that community as well as Island Falls, Merrill, and Smyrna. Despite being a small school the staff at RSU #50 seems to be doing a very good job.

We always want to highlight our local youth and their extraordinary achievements. I encourage local schools to send us your highlighted students and their achievements to newspi@townsqaruemedia.com