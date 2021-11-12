A second man has been charged with attempted murder in connection with a shooting last week outside a bar in Moncton that left one man hospitalized.

Codiac Regional RCMP responded to the reported shooting outside a bar on Mountain Road at around 8:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 3rd. A 28-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound and was transported to a Moncton hospital with serious injuries, according to Sgt. Mathieu Roy.

Police say they found a second bullet lodged in a wall inside the business but nobody else was injured.

Police arrest first suspect in Moncton shooting

The following day, police apprehended 18-year-old Drake Farren of Moncton on Spruce Street in relation to the shooting. Following his arrest, police say they seized a loaded firearm that was stored in an unsafe manner.

Farren was charged in Moncton Provincial Court on Friday with attempted murder and was remanded into custody.

Second suspect in shooting located in Dieppe

On Saturday, Nov. 6th, Codiac RCMP arrested 24-year-old Colton Benjamin Stiles of Moncton in Dieppe as part of the investigation. An initial court appearance on Sunday laid charges of attempted murder but that charge was later revoked, Sgt. Roy stated.

Stiles appeared in Moncton Provincial Court once again on Wednesday, Nov. 10 and was charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, discharging a firearm with intent, unsafe storage of firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized, unauthorized possession in motor vehicle, possession of weapon obtained by crime, weapons possession contrary to order and fail to surrender authorization.

Stiles was remanded into custody and is scheduled to return to court on Wednesday, Nov. 17th.