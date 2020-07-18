Rollover Crash on Route 212, Merrill, Maine

Police said 33-year-old Patrick Sawyer from Merrill was traveling westbound on Route 212 “at an imprudent speed” when he lost control of his 2014 Ford truck Saturday morning around 5:04 am.

Sawyer struck a guardrail then overcorrected and crossed the centerline going into the eastbound ditch. He then struck an embankment and a tree before the truck came to rest on its right side.

Maine State Police

Sawyer was transported by Houlton Ambulance to Houlton Regional Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Twenty-year-old Morgan Kinney of Smyrna was a passenger and suffered minor injuries, but was not transported by ambulance.

Both Sawyer and Kinney were wearing seatbelts and their airbags deployed, said police.

Maine State Police Trooper Tim Saucier responded and investigated the crash.