ROAD TRIP ALERT: Two Maine Lobster Festivals Are Coming In August

Summer is finally here, but it won’t last forever, so make plans to get out and enjoy some food & fun!

The Maine Lobster Festival will celebrate its 76th year in Rockland, and promises to be bigger and better than ever with FREE admission, a beer tent, fireworks, a two-day Steins & Vines tasting event, an expanded children's tent, and tons of new fun activities for the everyone.

Enjoy five days of feasting and fun on the fabulous coast of Maine. Enjoy fresh Maine lobster from August 2nd-August 6th in beautiful, Rockland.

The festival site, located at Rockland’s Harbor Park, is easy to find on Main Street. There is free parking available at South Elementary School Oceanside High School. A free shuttle bus will take you downtown to the Festival. The buses will run every 30 minutes.

There are so many things to do, eat and see…including:

Food



Seafood Cooking Contest



Arts and Crafts



Entertainment



Steins and Vines



Children’s Events



The Great International Lobster Crate Race



The Big Parade



Maine Sea Goddess Coronation



Road Race, Fun Run and Walk

For lobster lovers who can’t make it to Rockland, the 59th Winter Harbor Lobster Festival, isn’t as grand in scale, but there are plenty of exciting activities planned, and of course, delicious Mainer lobster for all, on Saturday, August 12th.

Here are the scheduled events:

Blueberry Pancake Breakfast-Masonic Hall, located on School Street, from 6am-11am

Craft Fair-School Street, from 9am-3pm

Boat Races-At Henry Cove, at 10am

Lobster Dinner-At the Municipal Building, located on School Street, from 11am-3pm

Parade-At Grindstone Avenue, located on the Schoodic Loop Road, at 5:30pm